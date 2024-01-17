Remove illegal structures from roads: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the government to remove all unauthorised markets, establishments and standing vehicles from the roads and highways across the country to ensure free movements of people and to submit a report to it in three months.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why their inaction to ensure safe movement of citizens by removing such establishments and vehicles from the roads and highways should not be declared illegal.

Secretaries at the ministries of home; local government, rural development and cooperatives; road transport and bridges; inspector general of police; Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, chief of highway police have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer SM Badrul Islam seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer Sarwar Hossain said on an average 21 people are reportedly killed and 39 injured in road accidents every day and most of the accidents take place due to unauthorised establishments including markets and standing vehicles on the roads.