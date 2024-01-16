Remove illegal structures: NRCC

The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has recommended authorities concerned to take action against Meghna river grabbers in Char Hogla village under Shambhupura union of Narayanganj.

The letter dated December 21 was received yesterday by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman and Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj, according to sources at NRCC and BIWTA.

These recommendations came following a December 12 report in The Daily Star exposing how two ruling party leaders have encroached parts of Meghna River to operate unauthorised sand business.

"The port received instructions from the BIWTA chairman yesterday to conduct an eviction drive and remove the illegal structures," said Shahid Ullah, the port officer of Narayanganj.