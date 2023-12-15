Remove dams across Nabaganga river: HC

The High Court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to remove earthen embankments made across the Nabaganga river in Jhenidah.

The HC also asked the authorities to conduct a boundary survey and prepare a list of people occupying the river land.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed as public interest litigation.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition.

Referring to various newspaper reports, the rights organisation said fish farming is taking place in the river in as many as seven points.

Earthen embankments have been built within the 2.5km area of the river for that, according to the petition.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, who moved the plea on behalf of HRPB, said the court asked Jhenidah deputy commissioner to submit a list of river land grabbers within 60 days.