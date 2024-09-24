Remittances can now be sent directly to Probashi Kallyan Bank: Asif Nazrul

Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, announced today that expatriates will now be able to send remittances directly to the Probashi Kallyan Bank.

They will be able to repay loans from abroad as well, he said.

He further mentioned that from now on, 12 private banks will be able to provide loans to expatriates.

He shared these updates on various issues related to the ministry at a press briefing held at 2:30pm in the ministry's conference room.

He added that booths of the Probashi Kallyan Bank will be available in remote branches of Sonali and Agrani banks.

Mentioning that expatriate workers often face difficulties, Asif Nazrul said, "Embassies do not work sincerely. There will be arrangements for lodging complaints in such situations. Their responsibilities will be regularly monitored, and changes will be made if there is any negligence."

He also said that all costs related to money exchange houses will be paid by the country's banks when expatriates send money.

The one-crore-taka limit on Wage Earners' Bonds has been cancelled, making it easier for expatriates to send remittances comfortably, he added.

Highlighting the issues faced while sending workers abroad, he said that to reduce delays, only approval from Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and the embassy will be required from now on. There will be no need for ministry approval, which will save 30 days.He also informed that sub-agent registration will be implemented from now on, saying that reducing their influence will lower migration costs.

Additionally, he mentioned that recruiting agencies will be rated based on their performance, which will increase competition.

Asif Nazrul said that thanks to the chief advisor, 57 expatriate workers were released in the UAE.

"His image will be used to resolve the complications in Malaysia," he said, hoping to announce significant news regarding labour market expansion in a couple of months.

He mentioned that there will be new employment opportunities for workers in Italy or China.

He added that arrangements will be made for employment for those expatriates who have returned after taking risks by participating in the anti-discrimination movement.

"If possible, they will be sent to another country," he said.

He also added that recruiting agents will return the money to those workers who couldn't go to Malaysia after paying.

"So far, only 25 percent of the workers have received their money back. Any syndicate or corruption will be investigated," he added.

He mentioned that VIP services will be provided to migrant workers at the airport, especially those coming from the Middle East.

"In the future, they will have access to a lounge. If necessary, personnel will be hired through outsourcing," he added.

Regarding the issue of women being abused in the Middle East, he said that the legal support system there is very weak.

"We are trying to establish a central monitoring system. This is a big challenge. We will ensure measures by direct observation," he said.

He added that they will soon review the methodology of the Technical Training Centers (TTCs) and said that improvements in TTCs will be evident in a month.

He further mentioned that there is no need for the Expatriate App.

"The Expatriate Welfare Desk at the airport is sufficient," he added.