Remember July to resist fascism

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said every year the July uprising should be commemorated and people's vows to resist autocracy should be renewed so that it can never raise its head in future.

While inaugurating a month-long programme marking the July uprising at his Tejgaon office, Yunus stressed the urgency of acting against autocracy before it begins to take shape so that the nation does not have to endure another prolonged struggle like the 16-year wait to uproot it.

"We will do it [commemorate this uprising] every year so that autocracy cannot rise again in any form."

Students began protests against the quota system in government jobs on July 1 last year. The movement quickly gained momentum, fuelled by the government's harsh and brutal response.

What started as a demand for reform soon transformed into an all-out anti-government movement, calling for the resignation of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The mass uprising culminated in her ouster on August 5.

Around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, according to a report of a United Nations fact-finding mission.

Yunus said one year ago, in this month, the movement initiated by the students sparked an unprecedented mass uprising that gave all a taste of liberation. July uprising became a powerful call in the struggle to restore democracy, a moment of public awakening.

The core message of that movement was to abolish fascism and return the state to the people. The uprising carried a much greater dream -- to rebuild the state anew and create a new Bangladesh.

At the programme, the chief adviser remembered the courage and sacrifices of people of all walks of life who participated in the uprising and held the spirit of democracy high.

He said the month-long programmes are not just an act of remembrance, but a renewed pledge.

"In last year's July, a unity was forged among people of all classes, professions, and ages across the country. This July, we want that unity to be strengthened once again."

The main goal of the programmes is to raise public awareness about democratic rights, demand political accountability, and ensure that the chances of having reforms earned through blood are not lost.

"The road ahead is difficult, but it holds immense possibilities. History bears witness that when the people rise, no force can stand in their way. With this belief, I call upon you all let us turn this month of July into a month of public awakening, a month of unity," Yunus said.

On this occasion, the chief adviser unveiled the QR code of the programme. He also handed over scholarship cheques to three National University students.

Education Adviser CR Abrar and Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also spoke at the event.

This year, National University is providing "July Shaheed Smiriti Britty" to 2,040 students of the university. A total of 32 National University students were killed during July uprising, according to a statement of chief adviser's press wing.

The government is holding a 36-day commemorative programme titled "July Remembrance Celebration", which began yesterday and will continue until August 5.

As part of the programmes, prayers were held for the martyrs at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches, and other places of worship on the day.

The government will also hold different programmes until August 5.

The events are scheduled for July 5, July 7, and July 14. A memorial programme will be held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, marking the death anniversary of Abu Sayed on July 16.

The final day of the programme, August 5, which is referred to as the "36th of July" in the official schedule, will feature the launching of a video titled "36 July", floral tributes at July Martyrs' Memorials in 36 districts, a meeting between the chief adviser and the families of the martyrs, a "Victory Procession" towards Manik Mia Avenue, an air show, a concert, and a drone show.