Remarks about Prophet: Teen boy beaten by mob in Khulna

A teenager was beaten by a mob on the premises of Khulna police's deputy commissioner's office early today over an alleged social media post about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), officials and witnesses said.

The victim is an 18-year-old college student belonging to the Hindu community.

An official of Khulna's Sonadanga Model Police Station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Initially, a rumour spread that the victim died in the mob beating, but the police official said reports of his death are incorrect.

The incident happened around 12:15am in the Sonadanga residential area, according to Md Tajul Islam, deputy commissioner (south) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP).

According to locals, the boy posted "offensive" content on his social media account, leading some students to confront him around 8:30am. They took him to the DC's office at Sonadanga.

As news of the post spread, hundreds of locals gathered outside the office, demanding that the boy be handed over to them.

To prevent the situation from escalating, teams from the army and navy were deployed to assist the police to control the crowd. However, when police brought him out to take him to the police station, the mob beat him severely.

DC Tajul told reporters that he had earlier assured locals that legal action would be taken against the teenager, but that had failed to calm the mob.