Remal damages 200 tonnes of rice in Barishal

A trader dries rice at a market in Barishal after rain and tidal water influenced by Cyclone Remal damaged at least 200 tonnes of rice in the Fariapatti area of Barishal city. Photo: Titu Das

Rain and tidal water influenced by Cyclone Remal have damaged at least 200 tonnes of rice of various varieties at a wholesale market in the Fariapatti area of Barishal city.

During a visit to the market yesterday, this correspondent observed traders trying to dry the soaked rice in open spaces, including roadsides.

Each rice wholesaler in the market had one to 10 tonnes of rice damaged in the rains and tidal water during the cyclone, said Swapan Kumar Dutta, owner of Barishal Khadya Bhandar.

Traders said they will try to dry the wet rice and sell it to poultry feed factories to mitigate their losses.

"Usually, rain or tidal water does not rise enough to enter the wholesale market. This time, however, it was different," they added.

Farooq Alam, secretary of the Rice Traders Association in Barishal, said many traders who have taken loans from banks will face significant financial strain due to this loss.

Saidur Rahman Rintu, president of the Barishal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, urged the government to provide traders with low-interest loans to compensate for the damage.