Remain ready for all challenges

Army chief urges new naval officers

Chief of Army Staff General Waker- Uz-Zaman yesterday called on newly commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Navy to remain prepared for all challenges, guided by military values, discipline, and unwavering patriotism.

"You must always be ready to face any challenge, guided by military values and unwavering patriotism. You are the future leaders of the Navy," he said while addressing the Summer President's Parade at the Bangladesh Naval Academy in Chattogram.

The parade, held in line with naval tradition, marked the commissioning of the Midshipman 2022-B and Direct Entry Officer 2025-E batches.

A total of 52 officers -- 44 midshipmen and 8 direct entry officers received their commissions, including eight women and four foreign cadets.

General Waker, attending as chief guest, inspected the parade and took the salute. He later awarded medals to cadets who excelled in various categories.

In his speech, the Army Chief paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and those who sacrificed their lives defending sovereignty and international peace.

"Their supreme sacrifice remains a constant source of inspiration," he said.

Addressing the cadets, he said, "Today is a joyous occasion. After three years of rigorous training, you are now commissioned officers. Carry out your duties with honesty, integrity, and perseverance."

"The Navy's motto, 'In Peace and War, Invincible at Sea', should guide your commitment to protecting our maritime interests," General Waker said, noting that the Navy's role in securing vital sea lines of communication is critical to Bangladesh's trade-based economy.

He added that the force is being strengthened through the addition of ships and submarines.