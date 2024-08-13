Bangladesh
Religious affairs ministry launches hotline to receive complaints

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced a dedicated hotline number for reporting attacks to ensure the safety of religious institutions.

The new hotline 01766-843809, is designed for individuals to quickly report any incidents involving miscreants targeting temples, churches, pagodas, or other religious institutions, according to a press release yesterday.

The ministry encouraged the public to use this number for immediate assistance or to send text messages if they witness or experience any such attacks, it said.

