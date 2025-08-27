Religious affairs adviser pledges support to recover Hindu community’s ancestral properties

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain today spoke at an event held at the Railway Bhaban. Photo: CA -GOB Facebook

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has assured of extending cooperation to recover the ancestral properties of the Hindu community which have no cases.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by Bangladesh Railway for handing over allotment papers of railway lands to two mosques and a temple at a symbolic price in Dhaka's Joar Sahara Mouza of Khilkhet and Cantonment areas held at the Railway Bhaban today.

Referring to the allocation of railway lands, he said that Bangladesh is a role model of communal harmony and amity.

"Still, some isolated incidents happen. Those who want to desecrate religious institutions or places of worship have no religious identity, they are miscreants, criminals," he said.

Dhaka Divisional Railway Manager Md Mohiuddin Arif handed over the allotment papers to the management committee of the mosques and temple at a function.

Of the allotted lands, 0.2011 acre (8760 sq ft) was allotted for Khilkhet Railway Jame Mosque in Joar Sahara Mouza under Dhaka Cantonment Police Station, 0.0552 acre (2405 sq ft) for An-Noor Jame Mosque in the same Mouza, and 0.0562 acre (2450 sq ft) for Khilkhet Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Temple in the same Mouza under Khilkhet Police Station.

The lands were allotted in exchange for the symbolic price determined by Bangladesh Railway.

Railway Ministry Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser in the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and Railways Sheik Moinuddin, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam, Secretary to the Ministry of Railways Md Fahimul Islam, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Md Afzal Hossain, among others, were present.

