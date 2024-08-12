Religious Affairs Adviser: Perpetrators of attacks will face justice

Religious Affairs Adviser to the interim government AFM Khalid Hossain today condemned recent attacks on religious sites belonging to minorities.

He called the perpetrators "miscreants" and promised that justice would be delivered.

During a press briefing at the Secretariat, Khalid confirmed that complaints had been received about attacks on minority homes and religious sites. He assured ongoing support for these communities, emphasising the ministry's commitment to them.

Hossain announced that deputy commissioners are compiling a list of damages, with directives to be issued later today.

The Ministry of Finance will finalise details of assistance for victims by tomorrow.

Additionally, the chief adviser will meet with leaders of religious minorities tomorrow afternoon.

Additionally, the Ministry of Religious Affairs plans to launch a hotline by the end of the day, Khalid said.

This hotline will facilitate reporting of attacks, with follow-up managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.