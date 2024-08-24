Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:14 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Relief train leaves Ctg for flood-hit Feni

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:10 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:14 PM
Star file photo

A train carrying over 10,000 packets of relief materials for flood-affected people left Chattogram for Feni this morning.

The train with two luggage vans and three passenger bogies started around 10:30am from the port city, Sajib Al Hasan, divisional mechanical engineer of Bangladesh Railway said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It contains at least 10,000 packets of relief materials.

The Bangladesh Railway officials, traveling in the train, will inspect the railway tracks damaged due to floods, he said.

Railway staff, various voluntary organisations have sent the relief for the flood victims.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আন্দোলন দমাতে লাইসেন্সকৃত ও অবৈধ অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার হয়েছে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আন্দোলন দমাতে লাইসেন্সকৃত ও অবৈধ অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার হয়েছে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

ইতোমধ্যে পুলিশ সদস্য অনেকের নামে মামলা রুজু হয়েছে। আইনগত ব্যবস্থা, এটি চলমান প্রক্রিয়া। এটি পূর্ণাঙ্গ রূপ পেতে সময় লাগতে পারে। বিভাগীয় ব্যবস্থার বিষয়টি চলমান।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমপি ‍সুবিধায় আনা ৪৪ বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি বন্দরে আটকে দিয়েছে কাস্টমস

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification