Relief train leaves Ctg for flood-hit Feni

A train carrying over 10,000 packets of relief materials for flood-affected people left Chattogram for Feni this morning.

The train with two luggage vans and three passenger bogies started around 10:30am from the port city, Sajib Al Hasan, divisional mechanical engineer of Bangladesh Railway said.

It contains at least 10,000 packets of relief materials.

The Bangladesh Railway officials, traveling in the train, will inspect the railway tracks damaged due to floods, he said.

Railway staff, various voluntary organisations have sent the relief for the flood victims.