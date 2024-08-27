Relief delivery is now the challenge

Four more die; new areas flooded in Noakhali, Feni

Nurul Absar along with his mother Bibi Sakhina navigates through floodwaters on their way home in Feni Sadar upazila’s Purba Fazilpur yesterday. They would move their furniture and belongings at home before heading back to a shelter. Flooding has inundated hundreds of villages in Feni. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Volunteers and relief distributors are finding it difficult to reach the flood victims in remote areas due to a lack of boats, crucial for distributing essentials, as parts of all major roads in the 12 affected districts have been flooded.

People in the hardest-hit districts -- Noakhali, Feni, Cumilla, and Laxmipur --blamed lack of coordination among the government agencies for the plight of those in hard-to-reach areas.

Residents in those four districts complained that relief was being distributed among those living close to the main roads, with some receiving multiple times. They called for a more equitable distribution of relief.

The water levels of all major rivers in the 10 districts dropped yesterday. However, some new areas went under water in Noakhali and Feni.

Four more flood-related deaths were reported yesterday, including two minors in Cumilla's Burichang upazila. With them, the death toll from the ongoing floods rose to 25.

Two people were reported missing in Moulvibazar.

Israt Jahan, a resident of Feni's Parshuram upazila, yesterday said despite being hit by floods six days ago, no relief has reached them yet.

"We badly need food and drinking water as our stock has run out. No one in my neighbourhood has received aid," she said.

Many other flood victims in the district expressed similar frustrations.

Volunteers said they could not access remote areas due to a shortage of boats.

"We wanted to distribute relief in Bhaluka and Ghopal areas, but we could not advance past Shuvapur because of a lack of boats," said Shihab Jisan Anik, a volunteer from Prothom Alo Bandhushava and Prothom Alo Trust working in Feni.

He said people in those remote areas have yet to receive any assistance.

Admitting the problem, Feni Deputy Commissioner Shahina Akhter said they will coordinate way the UNOs from today to ensure all flood victims receives the necessary aid.

In Noakhali, people in remote areas are also suffering badly due to a lack of relief.

Nurnabi Bachchu, a resident of Senbagh municipality, said their area has been waterlogged for several days.

"People living close to the roads have received relief multiple times, but those in remote areas have received nothing," he said.

Md Shahid Ullah, a resident of Arjuntala village in Senbagh upazila, said vehicles supplied relief in Senbagh upazila town and the municipality area.

"Some people had 8-10 relief packets, but those who could not reach those areas are struggling with their families for want of relief," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

In Cumilla, volunteers could not distribute relief in most of the areas of Chauddagram and Nangolkot upazilas yesterday due to a lack of both boats.

Salauddin Khandaker, a volunteer, said they somehow managed a boat, but most volunteers could not reach remote areas due unavailability of boats.

Denying any lack of coordination among the government agencies, Pangkaj Barua, additional deputy commissioner of Cumilla, said that they were working together to provide relief.

He urged the volunteers to contact the district administration for any assistance in relief distribution.

NEW AREAS FLOODED IN NOAKHALI, FENI

New areas in Noakhali were flooded yesterday as 23 vent regulators of the Musapur regulator in Companiganj upazila collapsed due to downpours and onrush of water from upstream, said Munshi Amir Faisal, executive engineer at Water Development Board.

This is likely to aggravate the flooding in Companiganj and Kabirhat upazilas.

The flood situation in 82 unions across seven municipalities and eight upazilas of Noakhali worsened yesterday due to incessant rains from Saturday till yesterday morning.

Noakhali Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharmin Ara said about two million people have been marooned in the district. Of them, 182,000 have taken shelter in 1,098 centres.

The overall flood situation in the 10 other districts improved significantly yesterday as floodwaters started receding.