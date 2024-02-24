Relics of ruin

Abandoned pillars of an unfinished bridge killing Hari river

Twenty abandoned pillars of an unfinished bridge have sent Hari river in Khulna to its deathbed, as the river’s flow has been adversely affected and sediments have accumulated around them, eventually shrinking the once 200-metre-wide river from both sides. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Hari, once a 200-metre-wide river, is now on the verge of extinction. The river was once a lifeline for the residents of at least 15 villages.

Situated in Sholgatia area of Khulna's Dumuria upazila, it connects Khulna and Jashore districts. But the abandoned pillars of an unfinished bridge have put the river on its deathbed.

Roads and Highways Department began a project in 2003 to construct Daulatpur-Chuknagar road via Sholgatia for Tk 39 crore and a bridge on the river at a cost of Tk 7 crore.

As part of the bridge's construction, the RHD erected 20 pillars along a 2km stretch of the river.

However, in 2007, the construction of the bridge was stopped midway while the road was completed.

Later, on November 6, 2007, RHD handed over the road and the incomplete bridge to the Local Government Engineering Department. The LGED, however, refused to complete the construction of the bridge.

Instead, they went on to construct a new bridge on the river, starting in 2010 and completing it in 2012 with a further allocation of Tk 50.30 lakh.

The bridge was constructed based on a new design, with a higher elevation and new pillars erected for it.

Meanwhile, the 20 pillars previously erected in the riverbed were not removed; rather, they were left untouched.

Over the last 16 years, these abandoned pillars have adversely affected the flow of the river, causing siltation, with sediments accumulating around them and eventually shrinking the river from both sides.

Visiting the river in Sholgatia area recently, this correspondent observed that it is now only about 10-12 metres wide along its 2km stretch where the pillars were erected.

Earlier, the river used to drain out a major portion of rainwater, but not anymore. This has caused severe waterlogging, particularly in Bhabadah area.

"The river used to be around 200-250 metres wide in the 1980s. But it is now only around 10 metres wide due to siltation during ebb and tide, causing accumulation of sediments around the abandoned pillars," said Abdur Rahman, a local.

Iqbal Kabir Jahid, chief advisor of Bhabadah Water Drainage Struggle Committee, said, "Both LGED and RHD prefer carrying out construction projects and hardly care about the state of rivers during such initiatives. In this case, they are blaming each other instead of removing the pillars, which would have let the river survive."

"Hari river serves as a lifeline to thousands of people in the region, supplying water to Bhabadah and Beel Khukshia areas. If the pillars are not removed immediately, it would pose environmental risks, including permanent waterlogging in adjoining areas," he added.

Abdur Rahman Tazkia, executive engineer (Khulna-1) of Bangladesh Water Development Board, said, "Continuous silt accumulation around the abandoned pillars and obstructions in the river's flow not only disrupt its natural course but also pose a threat to the region's environmental balance."

He urged the RHD to take prompt steps towards removing the pillars.

Contacted, Md Anisuzzaman Masud, executive engineer of RHD in Khulna, said, "I did not know about this. It is by no means ideal to have unnecessary pillars left abandoned in the river bed. I will visit the site soon and take steps to remove the pillars."