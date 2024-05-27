Release whitepaper on graft

TIB urges govt

In light of recent exposure of high-level abuses of power, corruption, and political criminalisation, the need to demonstrate the credibility of the government's zero-tolerance stance against corruption has become unprecedentedly important, stated Transparency International Bangladesh.

In a statement referring to the corruption allegations against former army chief, police and Rab chief, and killing of a MP, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "If the government and the ruling party only offer evasive explanations out of embarrassment, it will not only be unacceptable to the people but also be suicidal for the government."

"People are already valid realising that the three highly publicised incidents are not isolated; they are symptomatic of deep-seated institutionalised corruption and represent just a tip of the iceberg."

He said it's also clear that the responsibility for these crimes extend beyond those directly involved. Therefore, unless the direct perpetrators along with those who aid, abet, benefit from, and protect them are held accountable, the government's election promises will be deemed as empty rhetoric, and corruption and wrongdoing will continue to proliferate further.

TIB urged the government to hold the high-level power abuse accountable by following due process and to release a whitepaper on corruption.

Additionally, consistent with the ruling party's election manifesto, TIB calls for the establishment of short, medium, and long-term strategies and road-map to ensure good governance and prevent corruption.