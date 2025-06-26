‘Release them, they’re innocent’

Family of Lalmonirhat father-son urge cops

"My husband and son are innocent," pleaded 65-year-old Gita Rani Shil, wife of Paresh Chandra Shil, to Rangpur Range's Additional DIG Mohammad Sharif Uddin during his visit to Lalmonirhat yesterday.

Gita Rani and her family broke down in tears, pleading for justice and release of Paresh Chandra Shil, 69, and his son Bishnu Chandra Shil, 35 -- both barbers by profession -- who were arrested on June 22 over allegations of hurting religious sentiment.

The two, from Saptana Nabintari in Lalmonirhat municipality, were beaten by a mob before being detained. Paresh has run a barbershop at Goshala Bazar for over five decades.

"They never insulted any religion. A group spread false rumours and instigated a mob to beat them before handing them over to police. My husband is ill and suffering in jail. Please help secure their release," she said to the police official, who met the family members at the Shri Shri Gourishankar Goshala Society premises in the town.

Her daughter-in-law Dipti Rani Shil, addressing the DIG, added, "Sir, my husband and father-in-law have done nothing wrong. Since the incident, I live in fear with my aged mother-in-law and two daughters. A proper investigation will reveal the truth."

DIG Sharif Uddin assured the family of a neutral investigation and said, "If anyone attempts to incite unrest in the name of religion, we'll take strict action."

"Police are investigating the case impartially and will submit the findings to court," he said.

"We are treating the matter with utmost seriousness," he added.

He also instructed the local force to ensure the safety of the family and visited Goshala Bazar, the scene of the incident, to speak with locals.