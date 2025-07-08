Release the detained journalists

Demand 51 journos

Fifty-one journalists across the country yesterday demanded the release of detained journalists and condemned harassment.

In a joint statement, the signatories, including current and former leaders of various journalist associations, expressed deep concern over the "alarming political instability", saying it has "given rise to violent crackdowns and coordinated intimidation campaigns".

"These developments have placed press freedom and journalist safety under threat," the statement read.

The media has, in effect, been taken hostage by a systematic policy of repression involving ongoing violence and orchestrated mob attacks, it added.

Over the past 11 months, a disturbing pattern of events -- including journalist killings, death threats, job terminations, fabricated murder charges, arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions, asset freezes, travel bans, accreditation revocations, membership suspensions, and attacks on media offices -- has plunged the journalistic profession into a climate of fear and extreme insecurity, it said.

According to statistics from local and international media and human rights organisations, the past 11 months have seen at least 10 journalists killed, 412 journalists detained in "politically motivated or baseless cases," and 39 journalists formally arrested.

Additionally, 168 press accreditations were revoked, 101 press club memberships suspended or cancelled, more than 300 journalists subjected to international travel bans, over 100 journalists' bank accounts frozen, over 1,000 journalists terminated from their jobs, and the office of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has remained forcibly locked for 11 months.

The journalists expressed alarm over the prolonged incarceration of journalists, many of whom have been denied bail for months in violation of their constitutional rights.

They demanded the immediate prosecution of those responsible for journalist killings and assaults, unconditional release of all detained journalists, and an end to politically motivated profiling and harassment of journalists.

The signatories include former president of a faction of DUJ Abu Jafar Surjo, former president and former general secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, senior journalist Nazrul Kabir, Editor-in-Chief of Bangla Insider Syed Borhan Kabir, DUJ General Secretary Akhtar Hossain, former president of Dhaka Sub-Editors Council Zakir Hossain Emon, vice president of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union Mahmudul Alam Nayan, TV Camera-journalist Association President Mohammad Faruk Hossain Tanvir, and former organising secretary of DRU Sheikh Jamal.