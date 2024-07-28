Release quota organisers immediately

Demands HRFB; urges authorities to refrain from picking up students

Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) yesterday condemned and expressed deep concern over the picking up of three organisers of the quota reform protests by detectives and demanded their immediate release and security.

The forum also urged to ensure safety of all students and maintain highest caution so that no students face any harassment.

It also demanded compensation for the affected students, their rehabilitation and proper treatment to prevent any kind of potential disabilities.

Signed by 23 members of the forum, HRFB in a statement also demanded fair and impartial investigation into the recent violence to ensure justice.

HRFB, referring to media reports, said around 200 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the violence that spread across the country, centring the quota reform protests. The forum also feared many of the injured may lose their vision and limbs.

Besides, various government establishments were damaged due to the violence, it said.

The forum condemned the violence vehemently and demanded legal action through fair and impartial investigation against those involved. They also urged that students are not harassed in the process.

HRFB said it was known that when allegations rose of men in plainclothes picking up three organisers of Anti-discrimination Student Movement -- Asif Mahmud, Nahid Islam and Abu Baker Majumder -- on July 26 evening, the Detective Branch claimed that they were taken into custody "on security grounds".

Meanwhile, there was an allegation that plainclothes DB men picked up Nahid Islam from his friend's residence on July 19 and later he was dumped on a road after being physically and mentally tortured, it said.

The forum expressed deep concern over the allegations of picking up the organisers of the student protests time and again by men in plainclothes and demanded a clear statement from the authorities concerned in this regard.

"Such incidents will definitely create panic among general students and their family members," it said, adding that such indiscriminate detention is a clear violation of the articles 27 and 31 of the constitution.

"So, the forum demanded release and security of all organisers, including Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumder, and urged [the authorities] to refrain from picking them up by plainclothes men, intimidating them and exercising illegal force," reads the statement.

The forum demanded that the 2016 Supreme Court directives regarding the arrest without warrant and remand be followed.

It said police action were not coherent with the public statement of several ministers, who said the students were not involved with any violence or subversive activities. Rather, police action are creating obstacle to freedom of expression and holding peaceful protest guaranteed by the constitution.

Such activities by the law enforcement agencies are exposing their misuse of power and questioning their professional integrity, it said.

Overall, this is contradictory to the laws of Bangladesh and its international commitments, which will create mistrust among people about the rule of law, the forum added.

The signatories include HRFB experts Hameeda Hossain, Sultana Kamal and Raja Devasish Roy; HRFB convener Faruq Faisel, also executive director of Ain Salish Kendra; HRFB steering committee members Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagarik Uddyog; Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust; Ranjan Karmakar, executive director of Steps Towards Development; Shale Ahmed, executive director of Bandhu Social Welfare Society; and Sanjib Drang, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum.

The other signatories are HRFB members Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh; Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad; Shamsul Huda, executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Sarder Jahangir Hossain, executive director of Acid Survivors Foundation; Moni Rani Das, chairperson of Bangladesh Dalit and Excluded Rights Society; Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies; Dewan Zaman, executive director of FAIR; Pallab Chakma, executive director of Kapaeeng Foundation; Rokeya Rafique Baby, executive director of Karmojibi Nari; Tasnim Azim, president of Naripokkho; Abdus Sattar Dulal of National Alliance of Disabled People's Organisations; and Ashrafun Nahar Misti, executive director of Women with Disabilities Development Foundation.