Release detained UPDF supporters

Demands Mikel Changma

United People's Democratic Front's organiser Mikel Changma yesterday urged the interim government to release 29 supporters of the organisation and its affiliated bodies from jail.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club, Mikel Changma highlighted that while political prisoners in other regions are being released, UPDF leaders and activists in the Chittagong Hill Tracts remain incarcerated, with some detained for over five years.

Mikel presented an eight-point demand, including the formation of a special tribunal to investigate all murders and human rights violations in the CHT during what he described as "the fascist regime of Hasina".

He also called for the United Nations' involvement in the judicial process.

UPDF leader Mikel returned home on August 7, five years after his disappearance.

Mikel, reading from a written statement, demanded the release of individuals held in the secret detention centre known as "Aynaghar".

He said that over the past 15 years, more than 50 UPDF leaders and activists have been killed without trial, disappeared, arrested, or tortured.

Mikel called for an end to military control in the CHT, arguing that democracy is impossible under such conditions.

He expressed support for the interim government but stressed the importance of including the CHT in any upcoming reform plans to prevent the resurgence of a fascist regime.