Release all our activists before Eid: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday demanded the unconditional release of the party's detained leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.

He made the call at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

Rizvi said showing respect to law the BNP men appeared before the court for bail when Sheikh Hasina's 'subservient court' sent them to jail.

"People are suffering due to oppression by BaKSAL-2 (The Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) government. Ruling Awami League is enjoying all facilities solely to hold meeting, rally in the country whereas other political parties have no right to do that, "he claimed.

They grabbed the state power by contaminating the electoral process, Rizvi alleged further adding that Awami terrorism has exceeded all of its limit.

"By burying the principles of democracy, AL has made the country as a totalitarian state. In this situation, the feeling of joy for Eid has disappeared from people's mind," Rizvi said.

Especially, this time Eid seems pale for the middle and lower-income group people, he said.

"Torture, robbery is everywhere in the country. By using state power, AL in continuing oppression, forced disappearance, killing, filing ghost and false cases against oppositions," he added.

The BNP leader said the AL government has filed 1.5 lakhs false cases in the last 16 years against 50 lakh BNP leaders and activists including its chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.