Rejoinder, our reply

We thank the office of Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, a special assistant to the chief adviser, for a formal response to our report, headlined "Govt aide pushes 5G project amid graft probe", published on July 27, 2025. The rejoinder objects to "the misleading and speculative nature of the report", alleging it "contains several factual inaccuracies, omits key context, and unfairly casts aspersions on the motives and actions of Mr Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb".

In the spirit of fairness, we are publishing the rejoinder point by point. However, The Daily Star stands firmly by its reporting, which was based on documented evidence, interviews, and the principles of journalistic inquiry into a matter of significant public interest. The rejoinder does not invalidate any aspect of our report.

Below are the seven points raised in the rejoinder, followed by our response.

1. No Overreach or Directive to ACC

"Contrary to the implication that Mr. Taiyeb sought to "pressure" the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), no directive or instruction was issued. The communication to the ACC, dated June 22, 2025, merely provided factual background, including the irrevocable nature of the Letter of Credit (LC) executed during the previous administration and the risks associated with inaction. This was done in response to verbal queries raised by ACC officials seeking contextual clarity."

Our response:

The report does not dispute the assertion that no formal "directive" was issued. However, the content of Mr Taiyeb's letter and its context constitute "executive overreach". His letter, as quoted in our report, states that it is "imperative to continue the activities of the project". For a high-ranking official with executive oversight, this language in a letter to the head of an independent investigative agency goes beyond providing neutral "contextual clarity".

This communication occurred after the ACC had explicitly warned the telecom ministry that proceeding with the project "may constitute a legal violation". Even after this formal warning, a request to the ACC to "facilitate the project" is, by any reasonable definition, an attempt to influence an active investigation.

2. National Interest, Not Personal Interest

"The project in question—"Development of Optical Fiber Transmission Network of BTCL for 5G Readiness"—is of strategic national importance. Over Tk 290 crore has already been disbursed under binding legal and financial obligations. Mr. Taiyeb's involvement was aimed solely at ensuring that taxpayer resources are not wasted and that BTCL, a state-owned entity, does not suffer operational or financial collapse due to inherited mismanagement."

Our response:

While the project's value is not in question, the notion of "national interest" should not be used to bypass due process and the rule of law. The ACC, the state's primary anti-graft agency, had already identified "preliminary evidence of violations" of procurement rules. The greater national interest lies in ensuring that a government project is free from corruption. Experts contend that the authorities should not proceed with a tainted procurement simply because a portion of the funds has been disbursed. As noted by Mr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), in our report, a full, independent review is necessary before any further decisions are made.

3. Lawful and Transparent Communication

"Every communication from the Office of the Special Assistant followed due administrative protocols and was shared transparently with all relevant authorities. Referring legitimate concerns and urging lawful progress in a time-bound ADP project does not equate to "executive interference."

Our response:

Our report highlights that Mr Taiyeb's actions contravene established rules. As we cited, Rule 11 of the Public Procurement Rules 2008 designates the company's board, the BTCL's board in this case, as the highest authority on contracts. Our reporting, based on a telecom ministry letter from May 25, shows that Mr Taiyeb's office issued "directives regarding the shipment of 5G equipment from China". This instruction, passed down to BTCL, constitutes direct executive involvement in an operational matter that falls under the purview of the implementing agency.

4. Conflict of Interest Allegation Baseless

"The allegation of conflict of interest is entirely unsubstantiated. Mr. Taiyeb has no personal or financial stake in Huawei or any party involved in the project. The report insinuates malice without presenting a shred of evidence. Repeating such conjectures undermines journalistic integrity."

Our response:

Our report did not allege a direct financial stake. Rather, it highlighted a clear conflict between Mr Taiyeb's role in an administration and his actions in pushing a project flagged for corruption risk. As Mr Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of TIB, said in our report, the action represents a "clear conflict of interest" for a top government official who should be championing institutional integrity, not interfering with an ACC investigation.

The conflict arises from a public official using his executive position to advocate for an ethically, if not legally, compromised project, thereby undermining the independence of the investigative process.

5. Lack of Context on Procurement History

"The article fails to emphasize that the original anomalies—such as shortened notice periods and rushed tender evaluation—occurred during the tenure of the previous government. In fact, Mr. Taiyeb's office has actively encouraged the ACC to identify and prosecute those responsible for any procurement violations committed in the past."

Our response:

This is factually incorrect. This newspaper explicitly reported: "Following the Awami League government's fall, ACC launched a probe into alleged irregularities …"

We also referenced our previous reporting from December 3, 2023, focusing on the initial tender irregularities, such as the rushed 48-hour notice period. The historical context was clearly provided.

Our story's focus, however, was not on the past government's actions, but on the current administration's handling of the matter. The core issue reported is the new administration's interference in an investigation into those past actions.

6. Factory Pre-Acceptance Test (FPAT)

"The decision to proceed without FPAT stemmed from restrictions already imposed by a prior government circular banning vendor-funded foreign travel. Despite this, a local Subject Matter Expert team has been commissioned to ensure technical compliance and long-term service viability. This was done to avoid further delay, not to compromise oversight."

Our response:

It goes without saying that the decision to skip this crucial quality-assurance safeguard to "avoid further delay" in a project with a deeply flawed history raises questions about the commitment to diligence.

7. Need for Constructive Journalism

"We urge The Daily Star to refrain from sensationalism and instead support institutional reform efforts by recognizing genuine attempts to safeguard public funds. Inaccurate narratives only serve to weaken trust in the difficult, yet essential, work of national infrastructure development.

"In conclusion, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb remains fully committed to transparency, legality, and the national interest. Any implication to the contrary is not only regrettable but also undermines the broader effort to restore integrity in public procurement—a task the current administration is earnestly undertaking."

Our response:

We strongly reject the insinuation that our reporting is "sensationalism". Investigating the expenditure of over a thousand crore taka of public money and scrutinising the actions of a high-ranking official to ensure accountability is the very definition of constructive, public-interest journalism. It is the duty of a free press to highlight contradictions between the stated goals of "institutional reform efforts" and a government aide's actions.

The Daily Star remains committed to fair, accurate and context-rich reporting. The actions of the special assistant's office in this matter are of legitimate public concern, and we will continue to cover this story with the diligence it deserves.

We would like to emphasise that The Daily Star is fully committed to the journalistic principles of fairness and balance. In line with this commitment, our original report dedicated significant space (a multi-paragraph response of more than 200 words) -- to Mr Taiyeb's defence, which he provided to our reporter.

We accurately reported his position that no "instruction or directive" was given to the ACC. We included his complete argument for moving the project forward. In his response, he argued that Tk 290 crore has already been spent via an irrevocable Letter of Credit.

Therefore, the arguments presented in the official rejoinder are not new revelations to our readers; they are a reiteration of Taiyeb's extensive defence in our original report.