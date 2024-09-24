Rejoinder, our reply

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat has issued a rejoinder in response to a Star report titled "Nafeez Sarafat manipulated stock market", published on September 2 based on the investigation report by the Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The rejoinder said the report was made based on improper investigation and inaccurate information, which is not consistent with the principles of journalism.

The rejoinder reads that RACE Asset Management is run by its managing director and chief executive officer Hasan Taher Imam, who holds 75 percent shares of the company.

Earlier this year, it was Sarafat who identified potential irregularities within the company and acting in good faith filed formal complaints to the Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission. His actions prompted an investigation into Hasan Taher Imam and RACE Asset Management.

Sarafat, acting on his own initiative, also filed a case with the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, seeking enforced compliance measures and an impartial audit of the company. Hence, using Sarafat's name in the title of the report is wrong and misleading.

The report also mentioned that his wife is involved with the RACE business even though she holds no shares in the company. This indicates that the report was made to damage his and his family's dignity and reputation, reads the rejoinder.

It is also not clear why The Daily Star portrayed a picture of Sarafat and titled the news defaming him personally whereas Imam, the person who is being investigated by CID and BSEC for the stock manipulation, has not been portrayed or highlighted in the said article.

Moreover, the Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) is a not-for-profit trust.

The CUB, like all other private universities, participated in RAJUK's lottery system and was allotted the plot for establishing the university's permanent campus following the established legal procedures.

The other applicants' private universities were also allotted similar plots during the process. The land is the sole property of the CUB. The plot allotment price was declared by the government and like other private universities, the CUB paid for the land in full.

Sarafat resigned from his position as chairman of Padma Bank in January 2024 due to physical illness.

His name has been linked to the allegations in the news report without fully understanding the facts and circumstances. The allegations are a result of journalism lacking proper investigation.

More importantly, the report cited ongoing investigations that are not part of the public record and should remain confidential to avoid bias and ensure a fair judicial process.

The rejoinder called for publishing the correct news incorporating the information provided with the same importance to ensure the correct information.

OUR REPLY

Our report was based on the CID investigation report and we did not mention any information or comments beyond the findings.

The investigation found that Sarafat, the chairman of RACE Asset Management, has manipulated the stock prices of many companies for financial gain and caused losses of crores of taka to general shareholders.

Sarafat did not refute RACE's involvement in the irregularities.

In the rejoinder, Sarafat says that he resigned from the position as chairman of Padma Bank. The report also mentioned him as the former chairman of the bank.

According to CID findings, Sarafat, his wife Anjuman Ara Shahid and Imam invested the money from the 10 mutual funds of RACE and bought shares of the then Farmer's Bank (now Padma Bank) and became directors of the bank's board.

Sarafat, however, did not dispute this fact in the rejoinder.

He did not give any response in the rejoinder regarding the extension of the tenure of the mutual fund by 10 years in collusion with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh without returning the entire money to the investors in the fund, which CID mentioned in the report.

As such, we stand by our report.