Rejoinder, our reply

The Orion Group has sent a rejoinder to our report headlined "BB's Strange Bid to Save Orion Plant" published on September 03.

Here is the full rejoinder:

"We carefully read your report and feel it lacks adequate research, resulting in incomplete information. Please find our clarification regarding the report published by you.

Firstly, regarding single borrower limit exemption, as coal power plants require significant LC facilities for coal import, Bangladesh Bank, through its BRPD Circular No. 2, exempted companies engaged in the energy sector from the single borrower exposure limit. All other companies in this sector have been allowed this benefit, and ORION is not an exception. Even currently the law for single borrower limit exemption remains and it has to remain for the proper supply of electricity in the country.

Secondly, many comments have been made on the granting of the loan to ORION Power Dhaka-2 Limited (OPDL-2). This loan was based on the financial capability of the company. However, despite having the sanction, ORION Group voluntarily chose not to proceed with the disbursement of the loan and requested for cancellation of the same.

We fail to understand why this report was made about us, as both the allegations are not valid. Neither is Bangladesh Bank's exemption from the single borrower exposure limit "strange," nor was the granted loan ever disbursed, as it was voluntarily canceled by ORION Group.

The loan for Orion Power Dhaka Unit-2 Limited was approved on August 31, 2023, and later cancelled by Rupali Bank on April 30, 2024. We did not receive any inquiries from The Daily Star during the approval or cancellation. However, we are concerned that this issue is now being highlighted so prominently, whereas it has been more than a year since the loan approval and four months since its cancellation."

OUR REPLY

The Daily Star published the report based on meeting minutes of three state-run banks and central bank letters to those banks. In our report, we said that the central bank had relaxed section 26-kha (1) of the Bank Company Act-1991, or relaxed the single borrower exposure limit for coal-based power companies for the next five years.

We did not raise any questions about Orion's capacity in the report and our report criticised the lender's health, not Orion's.

The Orion Group's version has been highlighted in our report which stated that Rupali Bank cancelled its portion of the loan in April, effectively cancelling the entire syndicated credit.

We stand by our report.