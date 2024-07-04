Reinstating Quotas: Student protests rage on across the country

Several highways blocked; SC to hear appeal today

Thousands of university students yesterday thronged the Shahbagh intersection in the capital for the second consecutive day, protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

University students yesterday stepped up their protest demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in public service.

Students of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, and Bangladesh Agricultural University and more took part in the protest for third consecutive day. They brought out processions, blocked roads and highways, and held sit-ins.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the government's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that declared the 2018 circular illegal.

On June 5 this year, the HC declared the verdict, consequently restoring the 30 percent quota system for the children of freedom fighters in government jobs. It did so after disposing of a 2021 writ petition that challenged the legality of the quota abolishment.

The government had issued the circular in the wake of student protests for quota reforms.

PROTESTS IN DHAKA

Thousands of students gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection for the second straight day yesterday.

The demonstrations began around 2:30pm in front of Dhaka University's Central Library. They marched to the Shikha Chirantan and then to the TSC and Doyel Chattar.

The procession reached Shahbagh at 3:45pm and blocked the intersection, disrupting vehicular movement on key roads leading to Bangla Motors, Science Lab and Kakrail.

Hasib Al Islam, an organiser of the "Boishommo Birodhi Chattrra Andolon" (Anti-Discrimination Students Movement), said, "The High Court recently declared the 2018 quota cancellation circular illegal. The government has filed a writ petition, and the court is set to deliver a verdict on the quota system tomorrow [today]. We're waiting for that. If the quota system is reinstated, we will wage tougher movements."

A significant number of police personnel were present at the intersection ahead of the protesters' arrival.

JU, JNU DEMOS

Meanwhile, students of Jahangirnagar University blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the university as part of the same protest.

Several hundred students brought out a procession from the JU Central Library around 3:00pm. They then moved towards the highway and blocked it around 3:15pm, halting vehicular movement and causing traffic congestion on both sides.

Jagannath University students also held a procession from the university premises to the Taantibazar intersection and blocked the road from there to Jatrabari, obstructing vehicles from entering the capital for about an hour.

Students from other public universities too blocked different regional highways throughout the day as part of the ongoing movement.

Barisal University students blocked the Dhaka-Patuakhali highway, while Bangladesh Agricultural University students halted train movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway for an hour.

In Rangpur, students of Begum Rokeya University blocked the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Additionally, Chittagong University students demonstrated at their main gate and blocked the Chittagong-Khagrachari highway for about 40 minutes.

MOVEMENTS FOR QUOTA SYSTEM

On the other hand, student platform "Muktijoddha Quota Reinstatement Movement" held a rally in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, in support of the quota system.

They then marched to the Raju Bhashkarjo at DU, making a seven-point demand, including the enforcement of the HC verdict and the issuance of a new circular in this regard.

In Rajshahi, members of the "Muktijoddha Sontan O Projonmo" of Rajshahi University formed a human chain to defend the quotas and protest derogatory remarks about the Liberation War and families of freedom fighters.

They held up placards with messages such as "Those who made the country independent, why should they be insulted?" and "Quota system does not create discrimination but provides equality".