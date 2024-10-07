Reimagining Education in Emergency: TFB, IRC collaborate for a brighter future

TFB, IRC join forces to revolutionise crisis-affected education in Cox’s bazar with focus on teacher empowerment and student resilience

Teach For Bangladesh (TFB) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) co-hosted a transformative event titled "Reimagining Education in Emergency" at Cox's Bazar, aligning with World Teachers' Day on October 5.

This collaborative effort aimed to reshape education in crisis-affected areas, focusing on empowering teachers and students through innovative and sustainable approaches.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, educators, and representatives from INGOs, for in-depth discussions on education in emergencies. Notable speakers such as Rebecca Otekcho from the District Development Planning Project (DDP) for Cox's Bazar set the context for the event, highlighting the unique challenges faced by the region.

Talat Mahmud, Senior Director of Bangladesh Humanitarian Programs at Sesame Workshop, delivered an inspiring keynote, emphasising the importance of continuous teacher professional development and the integration of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in classrooms.

The dynamic conversations between presenters and participants reflected a shared commitment to improving education for the region's most vulnerable children. Through engaging discussions, attendees gained a deeper understanding of SEL and DRR, exploring how these approaches can empower students to thrive in challenging environments.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion that included a diverse group of voices -- students, parents, teachers, head teachers, fellow, and staff from both TFB and IRC. This conversation provided valuable insights into the collective effort needed to co-create meaningful educational solutions. The panel demonstrated the power of collaboration, underscoring the importance of listening to all stakeholders, especially those directly impacted by the crisis.

Hasibur Rahman Sohan of TFB and Sarder Tawhid of IRC shared the programme's purpose, reinforcing the need for partnership and innovation to tackle the region's education challenges. Shahidul Azam, DPEO of Cox's Bazar, and Munia Islam Majumdar, CEO of TFB, also offered valuable reflections, with Munia closing the event by emphasising the importance of long-term sustainability in these efforts.

The event was attended by teachers, students, parents from local government primary schools, and members of the international community. It served as a platform to showcase the potential of students and the power of collective action. The collaborative spirit between TFB and IRC shone throughout the day, leaving a lasting impact on attendees.

Overall, this event marked a pivotal moment in reimagining education for crisis-affected communities, with both organisations committed to continuing their work to empower student leaders, enhance teacher training, and ensure access to quality education for all.