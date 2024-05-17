Rehearing of two petitions starts

The High Court yesterday started rehearing of two writ petitions that challenged National Board of Revenue orders over reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman adjourned the hearing and set July 16 and 25 for further hearing on the matters.