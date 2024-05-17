Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:57 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Grameen Kalyan tax evasion

Rehearing of two petitions starts

Staff Correspondent
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:57 AM

The High Court yesterday started rehearing of two writ petitions that challenged National Board of Revenue orders over reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman adjourned the hearing and set July 16 and 25 for further hearing on the matters.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি সাহায্যের প্রকল্প দ্রুত শেষ করার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ছোট প্রকল্প গ্রহণের পরিবর্তে জেলা ভিত্তিক প্রকল্প গ্রহণ করার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন বলে জানান পরিকল্পনা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব সত্যজিৎ কর্মকার।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘শরীফার গল্প’ পাঠ্যবই থেকে বাদ দেওয়ার সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞ কমিটির

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification