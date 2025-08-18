Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:30 PM

Rehana Parveen appointed Secondary and Higher Education Division secretary

Served as executive chairman of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA)
Star Online Report
Rehana Parveen has been appointed as the new secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

Rehana assumed the post while serving as the executive chairman of the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA).

Earlier, on July 23, the government withdrew Siddiq Zubair, the then senior secretary of the division.

