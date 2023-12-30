Registration for 'Marine Drive Ultra Season 3' to end at 10pm

The participants willing to take part in the "Marine Drive Ultra Season 3" can register till 10:00pm.

Travel platform Travelers of Bangladesh (ToB) and event organisation company ESCAPADE are organising the longest ultra-marathon in Bangladesh for the third time from January 19 to 20 next year with the slogan "Our Heritage, Our Pride".

A total of 300 local and foreign participants are expected to participate in 50km, 100km and 100mile ultra-marathons, said a press release signed by the organiser and Admin of Travelers of Bangladesh, Mohammed Abdulla, who is also the CEO of ESCAPADE.

Like the previous two seasons, all the services of this Ultrarun are completely free for all the participating runners.

Free registration is available at http://marinedriveultra.run

Visually impaired, transgender, wheelchair riders and autistic athletes will participate in this year's ultra-marathon along with others to promote a positive mindset towards diversity.

An ultra-marathon or ultra-run is a race that is 50 kilometres or more. Ultra Run is held in different places every year in many countries around the world, including our neighbouring countries.

Marine Drive Ultra is the first-ever ultramarathon in Bangladesh. Runners will have the chance to traverse through breathtaking landscapes along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

Marine Ultra Season-1, was held in 2020 with the slogan 'Travel Responsibly'. The second event, Marine Drive Ultra Season-2, took place in 2021 with the slogan 'My Country, My Responsibility.