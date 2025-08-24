Regional growth key to easing Dhaka’s burden

Experts tell discussion

Climate change, unplanned urbanisation, river encroachment, pollution, excessive use of polythene, and severe traffic congestion are making life increasingly difficult in Dhaka, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also stressed that nationwide sustainable development is essential to decentralise the capital and ensure its liveability.

The remarks were made at a focus group discussion titled "Decentralisation & Environmental Welfare of the Capital: Towards a Sustainable Dhaka", organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) at its auditorium in the capital.

Speakers emphasised that only coordinated efforts between the government, the private sector, and citizens can reduce pressure on Dhaka.

In his welcome remarks, DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed said, "Dhaka contributes nearly 45 percent to the national GDP, yet according to a 2022 Buet study, traffic congestion alone causes an economic loss of Tk 140 crore worth of working hours daily."

He urged transforming surrounding areas into functional secondary cities for administrative and commercial activities.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan noted that while population growth in Dhaka is difficult to control, decentralisation must go hand in hand with developing adjacent towns such as Savar, Narayanganj, and Gazipur into liveable cities.

"Despite the large number of housing projects in Dhaka, thousands of people remain homeless. Due to river erosion and other effects of climate change, many are forced to migrate to the capital in search of survival," she said.

She also stressed curbing polythene use, improving industrial compliance, and strengthening environmental safety measures, such as ensuring functional Central Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and replacing old buses.

"Without concerted efforts, we cannot improve Dhaka's air quality," she warned.

Md Reazul Islam, chairman of Rajuk, said building a sustainable Dhaka is impossible without sustainable national development.

He called for an integrated development authority to oversee all urban development projects under a single framework for accountability.

In his keynote presentation, architect Iqbal Habib, founder partner of Vitti Sthapati Brindo Ltd, highlighted that 32 percent of Bangladesh's urban population lives in Dhaka, but the city faces serious challenges including lack of greenery, heat stress, flooding, and waste mismanagement.

He recommended empowering the River Commission, ensuring balanced urbanisation, and completing proposed ring roads around Dhaka as key decentralisation measures.

He also noted that over-centralisation has contributed to problems such as flooding, waterlogging, poor waste management, urban pollution, and public health crises.

He further stressed the need for improved rural livelihoods to promote Dhaka's decentralisation.

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, called for extending Dhaka's development initiatives beyond the metropolitan area.

Md Shamsul Hoque, professor of civil engineering at Buet, criticised excessive focus on mega projects rather than effective public transport solutions.

Speakers also emphasised the urgent need for structural reforms, planned satellite cities, improved public transport, and rural development to reduce the influx of people to the capital.

Md Ashraful Islam, chief town planner of Rajuk; Md Zahirul Islam, director of the Department of Environment (DoE); Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, senior vice president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB); M Abu Horaira, former vice president of DCCI; Dilbahar Ahmed, geographer and urban planner at DNCC; and Kazi Golam Nasir, former chief architect of the Department of Architecture at the Ministry of Housing and Public Affairs, also spoke at the event.