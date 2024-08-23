Refusal to renew Odhikar’s reg illegal: HC

The High Court yesterday ruled in favour of human rights organisation "Odhikar," allowing it to seek renewal of its registration and receive foreign donations.

The court declared the government's previous decision not to renew Odhikar's registration as illegal.

Odhikar, established in 1994, has been instrumental in documenting cases of enforced disappearances and supporting victims' families. The organisation had applied multiple times since 2014 to the NGO Affairs Bureau for registration renewal but was repeatedly denied.

In response, Odhikar filed a writ petition with the High Court in 2022, challenging the Bureau's inaction.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar delivered the verdict, removing legal barriers for Odhikar's registration and fundraising efforts.

In a related case, the High Court yesterday overturned a lower court's verdict that sentenced Odhikar's former Secretary, Adilur Rahman Khan, and current Director, ASM Nasir Uddin Elan, to two years' imprisonment under the Information and Communication Technology Act.

The charges stemmed from allegations of publishing a "distorted report and doctored images" about a 2013 police crackdown on a Hefajat-e-Islam rally.

The High Court's bench of Justice Abdur Rob accepted their appeal, effectively clearing both individuals of all charges.