Refrain from posting status on social media: CJ asks lower court judges

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has directed the lower court judges across the country to refrain from posting status, making comments and sharing anything on the social media contradictory to their service discipline.

The Supreme Court administration issued a notification, signed by SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuya, to this effect yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the notification, "Recently, it has been observed that some judicial officers are not following the instructions earlier given by the Supreme Court in respect of the use of social media which is undesirable and unwanted.

Besides, this court has noticed that some judicial officers are using social media during judicial working hours and some judicial officers are making various adverse comments about their appointing and controlling authorities through social media, which is contrary to service discipline and rules and amounts to misconduct.

In this situation, the chief justice of Bangladesh has instructed the judicial officers (lower court judges) to strictly follow the instructions given by the court in the use of social media and not to share any unnecessary status, comments, and shares on social media that are not in line with job discipline.

The use of social media by judicial officers must be in accordance with the existing laws and regulations of the country. All concerned have been instructed not to post any unnecessary status, comments and shares on social media in any way that violates job discipline.

The notification says, disobeying this directive issued by the Supreme Court regarding the use of social media will be considered as misconduct and in this case, Bangladesh Judicial Service (Discipline) Rules, 2017 as well as other existing laws and regulations will be applicable.

On September 22, 2019, the SC administration had issued a set of directives for the lower court judges on using social media, asking them not to upload images and video clips of SC judges and also not to publish information or make comments that go against the national unity and spirit.

The instructions were issued through a notification that said the lower court judges have to stop using social media during their working hours from 9:30am to 4:30pm.