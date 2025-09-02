‘Reforms not going beyond report writing’

Members of reform panels voice frustrations at Citizens’ Platform event

Chiefs and members of several reform commissions yesterday expressed frustration over the lack of visible progress, more than a year after the interim government took office, saying their roles have been mostly limited to submitting proposals, with little sign of implementation.

Besides, they observed, women's perspectives are being sidelined in the reform process.

The remarks came during a dialogue organised by the "Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh", where a new initiative titled "Bangladesh Reform Watch" was launched.

Although 11 commissions were set up in two phases -- six in the first and five in the second -- to drive reforms across sectors, the speakers said, outcomes so far remain negligible.

Prof Tofail Ahmed, chairman of the Local Government Reform Commission, said, "What was in place earlier is still there. Local government, media, health, and women's commissions are in the weakest state. Those who worked hard in the hope of reforms are now disheartened because nothing has moved beyond report writing."

"If reforms are not completed, the election may be in danger, and some people may not participate in it. But what is not clear is which reforms must be carried out." — Prof Rehman Sobhan, noted economist

He added that the interim government still has an opportunity to restructure local government, particularly through the Cabinet Division's Reform and Coordination Wing.

Labour Reform Commission Chairman Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed stressed that essential reforms, such as ensuring minimum wage and workers' rights, should already have been implemented. "We didn't expect reforms overnight, but at least some activities should have begun. That hasn't happened, which is deeply frustrating."

Election Reform Commission chief Badiul Alam Majumdar said attention must now shift to the upcoming polls. "Political parties must reach a consensus within two weeks. There can be no further extension for the National Consensus Commission. Either reforms happen within this period or not at all. The government's top priority now should be the election."

"The people whose sacrifices in the uprising made changes possible are excluded today. That is simply unacceptable." — Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to a caretaker government

Members of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission also voiced dissatisfaction. Nirupa Dewan said, "Among all the commissions, the Women's Affairs Reform Commission is in the weakest state. Over the past year, women's rights have not been established, nor has violence against women declined. In some areas, particularly the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the situation has worsened."

Chairing the event, Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, questioned the current reform discourse, noting that while the government had referred to dozens of reforms -- later narrowed to 84 -- the public has little knowledge about their content or priority.

"The fact that you [the government] want to implement 84 reforms means that no one is going to take you very seriously," he said, stressing that real reform requires prioritisation, legislation, and effective implementation.

"We have held press conferences and even given alternative proposals. But is anyone listening to us? Clearly not. Whenever the chief adviser sits with political parties, not a single woman is present. So, should we only depend on so-called women-friendly men?" — Rasheda K Chowdhury, educationist and a former adviser to a caretaker government

With polls scheduled for February, Rehman expressed doubt about the possibility of substantive reform. "If you had any reforms that you wish to implement, presumably this should have been articulated six months ago."

Recalling CPD's past involvement in reform monitoring, he said that earlier agendas, including those set under caretaker governments before the 2001 and 2006 elections, largely failed to produce outcomes.

He added that the absence of a credible reform process results from parliament's inability to debate, legislate, and monitor reforms. This gap, he said, has forced civil society to assume a role it has never played before.

"We must now focus on making this election free, fair, and acceptable. Election reforms must be a priority." — Badiul Alam Majumder, head of Election Reform Commission

Rehman urged NGOs and CSOs to break out of silos and mobilise citizens at the grassroots. "Until we demonstrate this capacity for collective action and to mobilise people -- not just to come and participate occasionally in seminars and dialogues but actually in each district -- I'm not really sure that we'll have delivered what we set out to do."

Drawing on his pre-independence experience, he reminded participants that civil society once played a transformative role in shaping the Six-Point Movement.

He called on Bangladesh Reform Watch and civil society to take on this responsibility. "It isn't just about documenting which reforms should be implemented but also about tracking how they are progressing and mobilising citizens to demand accountability."

"Although there were many disagreements within the National Consensus Commission, there was complete consensus on one point -- that women shouldn't receive more than five percent additional nominations. This is very disappointing." — Shaheen Anam, executive director, Manusher Jonno Foundation

Former caretaker government adviser Hossain Zillur Rahman mentioned the aspirations behind reform demands: dismantling authoritarian structures; restoring representative politics through free and fair elections; ensuring welfare in education, health, and law enforcement; creating a fear-free, inclusive society; and moving away from an oligarch-driven economy.

He said the number of commissions was not the real measure of progress, as some were poorly conceived while key public concerns were ignored. He also identified two major obstacles: weak assertion of governance and personal biases of reform actors. "Power is not just a legal mandate; it's about asserting authority in society," he said, citing how a police commissioner could block a major road for an hour without consequence.

"I don't think we have heard the word 'reform' so many times in the last 54 years. But what has been the result? Inequality has increased, unemployment has increased, poverty has increased, and violence has increased. The government's position is one of strange indifference." — Prof Anu Muhammad, noted economist

Zillur criticised the tendency to dismiss ordinary citizens in reform debates, saying the process has become confined within the "walls of Jamuna."

Noted economist Prof Anu Muhammad said no meaningful change has come despite repeated talks of reform. While the state exercises extensive surveillance over citizens, people must also create mechanisms of counter-surveillance and accountability. "Without such pressure, no meaningful change will be possible."

He added that there have been no signs of reform in the police, courts, or other state institutions.

"Discussions were mostly with political figures, leaving out ordinary citizens. As a result, reform proposals could not move forward." — Debapriya Bhattacharya, noted economist

CPD Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya questioned why the government's initiatives had stalled, saying committees lacked representation from marginalised groups, minorities, and disadvantaged people. He added that the interim government appears to have "lost its path" amid political events and election preparations.

Describing the situation as a "storm sweeping across Bangladesh -- touching the economy, politics, culture, and social life", he said the country's greatest asset is the anti-discrimination spirit born from the July uprising. "The challenge now is to embed that spirit in the state, society, and politics."

He emphasised citizens' role, saying, "Technical solutions exist, but without citizens' demand for accountability, they cannot be implemented. That demand must unite the voices of citizens, politicians, and social movements."

Rasheda K Chowdhury, educationist and former caretaker government adviser, said women's voices are being ignored. On education, she said children are being treated like guinea pigs. "Frequent policy changes are confusing students, while coaching centres and guidebooks are replacing ethics, values, and creative thinking."

She also pointed to the struggles of domestic workers, saying many face eviction and insecurity as political groups fight over control of slums.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, asked why children -- particularly street children and child labourers -- remain absent from the reform agenda. She added that Bangladesh is unlikely to meet the SDGs, as inequality, poverty, child abuse, violence, and attacks on minorities are on the rise.

She urged Reform Watch and civic groups to embed marginalised voices in the process, saying climate-induced migration is increasing the number of disadvantaged people with no roadmap to address their needs.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, urged stronger measures to ensure women's direct participation in politics. "Half of this country's population is women. No party can win elections without their votes, yet when we demand 100 directly elected seats for women, leaders say it isn't possible…. Women at the grassroots want to make decisions and participate at every level, but corruption, money, and muscle power block their path."

She added that the election must be about taking Bangladesh forward, not about seat-grabbing. She also called for the inclusion of women from all backgrounds, including those with special needs.

Political scientist Prof Rounaq Jahan said civil society should prioritise a few key reforms, track them closely, and form alliances with reform-minded actors inside politics, business, and bureaucracy. "Our reports shouldn't remain on paper. Without continuous, collective movements, reforms cannot be realised."

At the event, CPD Research Fellow Taufiqul Islam Khan gave a PowerPoint presentation on the newly launched Bangladesh Reform Watch.

Academicians, including CPD Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Dhaka University Prof Selim Raihan, leaders of political parties, businesses and marginalised communities, along with tech entrepreneurs, also spoke.