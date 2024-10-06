Reforms must be inclusive, participatory

Speakers tell event

It is imperative to involve people from all levels in the reform process, said panelists at a discussion yesterday.

They were speaking at a segment in an event titled "Meramot Alap (Reform Talks)", organised by Voice for Reform, a citizens' platform formed on September 17 to facilitate state reform.

Syed Hasib Uddin Hasib, a member of the platform, moderated the segment titled "What constitutional reforms are needed to ensure balance of power, accountability, and democracy?". He presented seven key expectations for constitutional reform.

He said no authoritarian regime should be allowed to seize power again, future constitutional amendments must not be declared illegal, and limits on power should be established to protect citizens' rights.

Additionally, he called for elected representatives to serve the public interest, safeguard against the misuse of public funds, initiate inclusive discussions on constitutional reform, and ensure accountability for government employees.

MA Matin, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said fundamental rights should be included as unconditional in the constitution.

"When a revolution succeeds, the previous constitution no longer exists. However, that does not mean that the previous constitution cannot be obliged or that a new constitution cannot be adopted," he added.

He cautioned against attaching conditions to reform, arguing that doing so would be self-contradictory.

Justice Matin also expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in implementing directives from the final ruling on the separation of the judiciary from the executive branch, issued 25 years ago.

He said all but one of the 12 directives from that ruling remain unimplemented and called for immediate action.

Dr Synthia Farid, a faculty member from the University of Hong Kong, joined the session virtually and highlighted ongoing issues in judicial appointments, which she claimed are still based on political patronage.

She emphasised the need for a more transparent process in this regard.

Zahed Ur Rahman, a writer and political analyst, pointed out that the primary judicial recourse for citizens lies in the lower courts, which are often influenced by the government.

He stressed the importance of separating powers to ensure judicial independence.

In an earlier session on reform in the media sector, journalist and columnist Kamal Ahmed raised concerns about the government's direct intervention in the press council.

He called for a restructuring of the council to free it from governmental control, saying this would enable it to function more effectively.

Ahmed also insisted on the need for journalists to be held accountable, noting that many organisations lack clear editorial policies.

Professor Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department echoed this sentiment, saying media accountability is essential for safeguarding the rights of journalists.