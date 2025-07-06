Reforms, justice must come before election: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) organised a "July Podojatra and Pothosobha" in Rajshahi this evening, aiming to renew its call for democratic reforms and decentralisation of power.

The event began around 6:00pm from Rajshahi Railgate in the city, with participation from different upazila units of the NCP.

Marching through the city streets, the procession concluded with a public gathering at Zero Point.

Addressing a crowd, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "This generation promises a new democratic constitution for Bangladesh. One that will ensure the rights of its people and end autocracy."

Referring to the events of August 5, Nahid said, "We had dreamt of rebuilding Bangladesh through reforms. But after August 5, different forces have blocked that path. Those who stand in the way of reform will never be forgiven by the people."

He also added, "Previously, our goal was the fall of fascism. Now, it is the reconstruction of Bangladesh. Before the election, reforms must be addressed, justice must be served. We want to see the trial of killer Hasina."

Paying tribute to historic movement, Nahid recalled Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani's Farakka Long March from Rajshahi, saying, "If we have to reclaim our share of rivers and protect our borders, we will launch another long march from Rajshahi."

"Development doesn't mean only Dhaka's development. We need decentralisation of power and resources. Rajshahi must have employment, education, healthcare, and industrial growth. That's why we held the uprising," said Nahid.

The NCP is observing a month-long nationwide programme titled "Desh Gorte July Podojatra (July march to build the nation)", which will take place across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

Other speakers at the gathering included NCP Senior Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen and Senior Joint Secretary Tasnim Jara.

The programme ended with a call to gather again at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on August 3 and a pledge to fulfill the "July Declaration".