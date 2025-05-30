Reforms first priority, then trials, polls

Yunus tells event in Tokyo

"There are opinions that let's get the election done. But it is not all, just one particular party." — Prof Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has outlined three priorities for the interim government: reforms, the trial for the July atrocities, and elections.

During a question-answer session at the 30th Nikkei Forum in Tokyo yesterday, he said said his government wanted to reform institutions, policies, judiciary, and others.

He added, "We want to design new institutions, new policies. The government doesn't want to go back to the old system where forces killed people and used the judiciary as a weapon.

"Reform is one agenda for the interim government, the next one is the trial of people who committed crimes during the mass uprising. Number three is the election …. Finally, the election. So, we have been explaining to people that the election will be held between the end of this year in December and maximum of June next year."

The Tokyo event, titled Future of Asia, was attended by the Asian political and business leaders, think tanks and top officials of regional and multilateral agencies.

Noting that some politicians want elections in December this year, the chief adviser said, "We don't want to leave the country with the old institutions remaining as it is. If we need a good job at the reforms, we have to wait for six months more [for the election].

"There are opinions that let's get the election done, but it is not all, just one particular party."

The BNP has been demanding the election by December this year while Prof Yunus has said on multiple occasions that polls would be held between December this year and June next year, depending on the extent of reforms.

The National Citizen Party, led by student leaders who spearheaded the mass uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League regime, has been calling for robust reforms and trials of perpetrators before a national election.

Answering another question at the event yesterday, Yunus said he was not a politician and would not run for office.

Addressing a session on "Asian Challenges in a Turbulent World" at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, he said, "The transformational change by a student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh is a chance to correct the wrongs and realise the dream of a fairer society."

The interim government is working hard to ensure justice, equality, freedom, and dignity of people, and prepare for a free and fair general election, he said.

Regarding global challenges, the Nobel laureate said conflicts were erupting in Asia and beyond.

"Wars and man-made conflicts are destroying the lives and livelihood of thousands in Ukraine, Gaza, and in the countries in south and southeast Asia."

In Myanmar, a civil war has taken a brutal turn, and the recent earthquake has pushed an already deep humanitarian crisis into greater darkness, he said.

"Very recently, our two neighbours have fought a short but expensive war. Regrettably, we are spending billions in fighting wars, leaving millions of our people starving or struggling for basic needs."

He thanked the leaders of the two countries -- India and Pakistan -- for agreeing to a ceasefire, and hoped for continued peace, stability, and peaceful coexistence in South Asia.

Millions around the world are being displaced by climate change, he said. "The rise of trade restrictions continues to challenge the very foundation of the free trade system.

"Economic inequalities are widening and trust is declining between nations, within societies, and even between citizens and institutions.

"In recent times, we witnessed such divisions, discontent, and instability in Bangladesh, Republic of Korea that led to regime changes.

"...I believe Asia has an opportunity -- perhaps even a responsibility -- to show a different path. A path of peace, of dialogue, of inclusive growth. Not just growth in numbers, but growth in people's well-being, in trust, in hope.

"We need to shift our focus from individual profits to collective wellbeing, from short-term gain to long-term vision…. People are not born to suffer but with limitless potential and need to have the right opportunities."

He said despite multiple domestic challenges, Bangladesh was contributing to global peace and security through UN peacekeeping missions, and hosting more than a million Rohingyas who fled persecution in Myanmar.

He presented his vision of three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment, zero net carbon emissions and added that a new kind of economy was needed to get there.

"One that is built not only on competition, but on compassion. Not just on consumption, but on care. This is where social business comes in -- a business that solves problems, not just makes profits."

Prof Yunus said Asian nations can work together even more closely to address shared challenges and unlock new opportunities for prosperity.

"Let us not be daunted by the turbulence around us. Rather see it as a call to rethink, to rebuild, and to rise together. Let us be guided not by fear, but by possibility; not by power, but by purpose. Let us have the courage to imagine a better world. Let us trust one another. Let us cooperate not because we have to, but because we want to."

At a bilateral meeting with former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Nikkei Forum, Yunus urged him to help Bangladesh in its bid to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Mahathir pledged his support in Bangladesh's efforts.

The two leaders discussed several other matters, including the Rohingya crisis, Alam said.

Since Mahathir will turn 100 years old on July 10, the chief adviser wished him a happy birthday.