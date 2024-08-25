Reform the state, punish criminals

Say speakers at Shujan event

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a civil society platform, yesterday demanded that the interim government build a democratic, non-communal and human state through reforms.

In a human chain at the capital's Manik Mia Avenue, they urged that steps be taken against those involved in the recent attacks on minority communities across the country. They also demanded that compensation be provided to the families of those who died during the recent protests and that medical expenses be given to the injured.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shujan, said, "The interim government has to work with two issues simultaneously. One is to bring those who were involved in corruption, mischief, killings and other criminal activities in the past to justice, while the second is to take necessary steps for reforming the state."

He said the current opportunity to reform the state shouldn't be wasted.

In the programme, Robaet Ferdous, a professor of Dhaka University, said, "Proper steps must be taken to bring back all the money laundered out of the country."

victims of the ongoing flood and donate to the Chief Adviser's relief fund," said Dr Tofail Ahmed, Shujan's executive member, said, "Everyone, particularly those who are well-off, should extend their hands to the victims of the ongoing flood and donate to the Chief Adviser's relief fund."

He also urged everyone to remain cautious of propagandas regarding Bangladesh from foreign media outlets.

In a press release, Shujan also urged that the election commission be reformed with honest, eligibe and impartial individuals, and that repressive laws like the Cyber Security Act should be removed. They also recommended holding students' union elections at the educational institutions.

They also urged for political unity to amend the constituion and setting term limits for future prime ministers.