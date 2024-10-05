Reform public admin committee

Demands inter-cadre council

The Inter-Cadre Discrimination Elimination Council today demanded the reconstitution of the existing Public Administration Reform Committee, calling for the appointment of a public administration expert from outside the civil service to chair the commission.

At a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, representatives of 25 different cadres expressed concerns about the dominance of the administration cadre in the committee. They criticised the exclusion of other cadres, saying that this has slowed progress in public service management.

For the past 15 years, individuals prioritising their own interests over national welfare have been appointed to the committee, hindering development, they said. Currently, six of the eight members, including the chairman, are from the administration cadre, which has led to persistent discrimination within civil administration, they added.

Dr Md Mofizur Rahman, a 24th BCS (education) cadre, called for equal representation, saying, "A committee cannot be formed with only one cadre. Discrimination is increasing day by day."

Several other cadre representatives, including Arif Hossain (agricultural), Ahsan Habib (livestock), and Jamilur Rahman (public works), echoed these concerns, urging the interim government to address the disparities.