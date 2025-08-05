Reform must begin within, not remain on paper

Says law adviser

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul yesterday said constitu-tional amendments and legal reforms alone would not be enough to build a better country unless both citizens and government employees internalise those changes and improve themselves.

"We need to reform ourselves. We need to have dignity as a nation… when we carry the green passport, we feel shame and anger," he said while addressing a seminar marking July Uprising Day 2025 at the Foreign Service Academy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the seminar.

Asif Nazrul said, "What kind of a country we have built… I have visited the US six times and lived there for two years. But still, when I apply for a visa, I have to wait for days. When I went to Hong Kong and Dubai, the questions at immigration felt like I just melted into the earth."

"We always advise others to be good but don't improve ourselves. We still have the politics of tagging others with false claims, corruption, and we have no tolerance?" he asked.

He said there were examples of flawed elections during the Ershad and BNP regimes, but Sheikh Hasina broke all previous records of vote manipulation in 2014.

Asif Nazrul alleged that Hasina had become more autocratic than HM Ershad. "Even Ershad understood the voice of the streets and resigned. Hardly 40-50 people died in the streets during his entire nine-year rule."

He said that under the Awami League government, border killings occurred on a massive scale. "But the prime minister and other ministers blamed our own people, calling them smugglers… we are the victims and also the ones held responsible! How can a foreign minister describe bilateral relations as a husband-wife relationship?"

He said people could no longer tolerate such things and seized the opportunity to protest during the July uprising.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain also spoke at the seminar and echoed concerns about the treatment of Bangladeshi passport holders.

"I cannot blame anyone for that. Because none of our papers we submit for visas remain 'believable' to others. We have spoiled our self-respect," he said.

He said while illegal immigrants found in the Mediterranean Sea are victims, they also broke the law. "We need to identify why such things happen and who is behind this situation."

Touhid said there are many officers in the foreign cadre who genuinely want to serve the country. "But we have our limitations in both estate and finance. Our government is trying to increase budget allocations to the foreign ministry."

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam also spoke.