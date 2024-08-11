Refaat Ahmed sworn in as chief justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed was sworn in as chief justice at the Bangabhaban today.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Darbar Hall of the president's official residence around 12:45pm.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, other advisers to the interim government, and distinguished personalities attended the event.

Shahabuddin yesterday appointed Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, senior most judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, was first appointed as judge of the Appellate Division and then appointed as chief justice, Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told The Daily Star.

The appointment came after Obaidul Hassan stepped down from his post of chief justice. His decision came following a protest by students yesterday morning, who issued an ultimatum to him and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1:00pm.

Later, five more judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court resigned from their posts.

The five judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

They sent their resignation letters to the president through the law ministry, SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told The Daily Star.