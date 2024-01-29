Reduce import duty on rice, edible oil, sugar, date before Ramadan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed the authority concerned to reduce import duty on four essential items -- rice, edible oil, sugar and date -- ahead of Ramadan.

The directive came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at her office.

"The prime minister has given a clear directive to decrease the duty on edible oil, sugar, rice and date on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at the Secretariat.

Now the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will assess the extent to which the duty can be curtailed, he said.

The PM also asked all the authorities concerned to work in a coordinated way and monitor the market so that there will be no deficit in the supply of the goods against the demand in the market, he added.

In reply to a question, the cabinet secretary said the importers now don't face problems to open LCs to import any essential goods.