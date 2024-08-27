Red Cross China donates $100,000 for flood victims

The Red Cross Society of China has donated $100,000 to support victims of the devastating floods that have affected millions in Bangladesh's eastern and southeastern regions.

The donation was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, during a meeting with Prof Dr M U Kabir Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, at their headquarters yesterday.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Yao Wen expressed deep concern and sympathy on behalf of the Chinese government and people for the loss of lives and property in Bangladesh.

"China, which also frequently suffers from natural disasters, extends its sincere sympathies to the people of Bangladesh. Though disasters are ruthless, people are compassionate," he said.

Yao Wen added that China is ready to continue providing assistance based on Bangladesh's needs to aid in disaster relief and reconstruction efforts, further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

In addition to China's contribution, the UK has announced £33,000 in immediate humanitarian assistance to support over 12,000 people affected by severe flooding in Feni, Khagrachari, and Noakhali.

The aid will be implemented by Start Fund Bangladesh and Save the Children International and will provide search and rescue, food, cash transfers, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

Meanwhile, the BCS'81 Forum Bangladesh has announced a donation of Tk 100,000 to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood-affected people.

The Bangladesh Foreign Service Association also pledged to donate one day's salary of its members to support flood victims.

Additionally, the BFSA will contribute 2.5 percent of each member's salary to the Foreign Adviser for the treatment of students and others injured during the recent protests that led to the ouster of the Awami League regime.