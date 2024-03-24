Recruitment at BSMMU: Protesters allege outgoing VC’s involvement in graft

A section of teachers, officials and nurses at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University yesterday demonstrated in front of the VC's office, protesting alleged corruption in recruitment of over 100 staffers.

The protesters, under the banner of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip- BSMMU unit), also alleged that Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed, the outgoing vice-chancellor of BSMMU appointed more than 100 teachers and staffers in exchange for money.

During the demonstration, Prof Sharfuddin's personal assistant Dr Rasel Ahmed was assaulted and thrown out of the VC's office.

Prof Sharfuddin's tenure ends on March 28. Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque, former director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, is set to take charge as BSMMU VC from March 29.

BSMMU officials said VC Sharfuddin has been accused of appointing around "hundred" of teachers, officers and employees.

"After the name of new VC is announced, the outgoing VC usually only has routine work for the last few days till the end of his tenure," said Prof Ariful Islam Joarder Tito, member secretary of Swachip- BSMMU unit, who led the protest yesterday.

"But, in this case, the outgoing VC is working to appoint more than 100 doctors, employees and about 30 administrative officers at the last moment...," alleged Prof Ariful Islam.

"In the last three years, the VC has appointed many employees at BSMMU through huge financial transactions, which has been reported by the media. We are calling for an independent judicial inquiry into it," he added.

Contacted, Prof Sharfuddin said, "I heard they assaulted some people. I will talk to law enforcers in this regard."

About the allegations of corruption in the recruitments, he said, "The appointments have already been decided and the syndicate meetings scheduled have also been held. Those who are opposing now, they didn't come to me earlier."

"Every appointment was done transparently," he added.