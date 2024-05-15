Recruiting militants in guise of insurance worker

DB arrests 3 in Dhaka

Rana Sheikh alias Amir Hossain, used to work as a unit manager of an insurance company in Dhaka. In the company's guise, Rana was a recruiter for the newly formed militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

Rana has recruited at least three individuals for the outfit and sent them to the KNF hideout in Bandarban for training. Additionally, he has sent a large sum of money to cover their training expenses.

The Lalbagh division of police's Detective Branch made the disclosure yesterday following the arrest of Rana, and two of his associates from the capital's Kalyanpur, and Gabtoli areas on Saturday.

The arrests were made based on intelligence provided by the police's Special Branch.

Two other arrestees are -- Mashiur Rahman alias Milon Talukder, and Habibur Rahman.

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh division and additional deputy inspector general of police, informed The Daily Star that the arrestees attempted to recruit students of Qawmi madrasas.

"We are interrogating the arrestees on four-day police remand to know their patrons and associates," he added.

Rana went to Mymensingh in 2002 for training under the leadership of Maulana Abdur Rauf, a leader of the banned militant group Harkat-ul-Jihad (Huji) and death row convict, said DB chief Harun Or Rashid.

In 2003, Rana, along with 18 others including his father, uncle, and brother-in-law, was arrested by police in Boalmari of Faridpur while meeting with Huji leader Rauf.

Mashiur received military and combat training at Rauf's madrasa in Mymensingh from 2002-2023.

In 2013, he was again arrested with grenades along with other Huji leaders in Jhalakathi and was sentenced to four and a half years in jail, said Harun.

From 2021, Mashiur spent two years at the KNF hideout in Bandarban.

Meanwhile, Habibur, who worked under Rana at the insurance company, was a new recruit for the outfit. Rana was preparing to send him to Bandarban, said Harun.

According to officials, Jama'atul Ansar was formed with the released and fugitive members of the Huji, Ansar al-Islam, and Jamaatul Mujahideen.

With the latest arrests, 49 members of Jama'atul Ansar have been caught by the law enforcers.