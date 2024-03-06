‘Recruit more teachers from marginalised communities’

Speakers tell discussion

Shortage of teachers in primary schools that serve rural ethnic and remote char communities is hindering marginalised children's right to education, stressed speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also advocated for the recruitment and posting of teachers from ethnic and char communities in government primary schools.

The discussion, titled "Ensuring Fair Education for Marginalized Children," was organised by Shapla Neer Bangladesh at the Daily Star Centre in the capital.

The organisation presented the findings of its "Odhikar" project at the event, which ran for three years, in partnership with Papri in Narsingdi and Gram Bikash Kendro in Dinajpur.

The teacher-student ratio is 1:67 in nine government primary schools of Chandpur union in Narsingdi, as there are only 32 teachers for 2593 regular students, said the project report.

Meanwhile, the area's literacy rate is only 25 percent, whereas Narsingdi's overall rate is 49.6 percent, it added.

The report also said out of the 120 teachers in 18 government primary schools across eight unions in Dinajpur, none belong to the ethnic communities they serve.

"There are around 80 thousand children in Dinajpur. But only the children living in Sadar upazila are getting the facilities of the GBK project, as we still can't reach remote areas," said Moazzem Hossain, chief executive of GBK.

"Also, what about the quality of the primary education they are getting? We are successful in pushing them to go to school, but what about their future gains?" he added.

Md Momen Sarkar, UP chairman of Raipur in Narsingdi, said, "There are disparities in facilities between children living on chars and those who live on plain land. In chars, we have fewer teachers. Also, the teacher recruitment system in these areas is questionable."

Md Ataur Rahman, Dinajpur Sadar Union Parishad's chairman, asserted the need to empower ethnic communities with teachers from their communities.".

Dr Rasheda Rawnak Khan, associate professor of Department of Anthropology at Dhaka University, said, "Many local and global NGOs work in those remote areas for marginalised people. But what happens to the communities when the project ends?"

Any kind of development should improve the community's overall mindset so that the development process does not stop, she added.

"In char areas, recruited teachers want to come to urban areas as soon as possible. Thus, their connection with the community gets weaker. A strong connection with the people of the community is needed to continue the development cycle," she added.