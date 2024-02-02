Recruit more Bangladeshi workers

President urges KSA

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday urged Saudi Arabia to recruit more Bangladeshis in different sectors.

The president made the call when a Saudi delegation headed by Dr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia, paid a courtesy call on him at his office at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

According to president's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin, Shahabuddin hailed the strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

Mentioning Saudi Arabia as the biggest labour market of Bangladesh, he said Bangladeshi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are making important contributions to the socio-economic development of both countries.

The president hoped that Saudi investment in Bangladesh and bilateral trade would increase further in the future.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia said the Saudi government and people attach great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh.