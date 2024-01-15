Recruit 285 candidates with disabilities: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the government to recruit 285 candidates with physical disabilities, who passed the written tests in 2018 and 2020, to the posts of primary school teachers under the quota system.

The directorate of primary education has been ordered to recruit the candidates under the 10 percent quota in 90 days after receiving the verdict.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict after hearing four separate writ petitions that challenged the legality of the inaction of the government.

Following writ petitions by the 285 candidates, the HC earlier issued four rules asking the government to explain why they should not be directed to recruit candidates with physical disabilities as primary school teachers as they passed the relevant written tests.

Meanwhile, Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed, the lawyer for the directorate general of directorate of primary education, told this correspondent that the 285 candidates, who filed the petitions have failed in the viva tests and those who passed the viva tests have already been recruited under the 10 percent quota.

He said his client will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.