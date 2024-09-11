Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 08:58 AM

Bangladesh

Recovering Funds: UN team meets with ACC

Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:00 AM

A five-member delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) met with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday to strengthen cooperation on recovering embezzled funds.

Led by Marco Teixeira, the Regional Head for South Asia at UNODC, the delegation visited the ACC headquarters, where they were briefed on the commission's ongoing activities.

The meeting focused on enhancing ACC's ability to prevent money laundering and recover stolen funds, with the UNODC offering its full support in these efforts.

The UNODC delegation reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the ACC in achieving these goals through continued cooperation and technical support.

