Recovering canals top priority: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday said the information on dengue patients by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) contains anomalies, making it difficult for them to take action.

The DSCC teams visit dengue patients' homes and conduct operations within 300 yards of the houses to kill Aedes mosquitoes. However, they are having trouble locating the patients' addresses due to inconsistencies in the DGHS information. It also wastes their time, said Taposh.

He made the remarks at a press briefing organised at Nagar Bhaban, centring the fourth anniversary of his taking office.

Taposh said they have evicted over 100 illegal structures, recovering 57.724 acres of land worth over Tk 4,900 crore. Moreover, DSCC has renovated and established 11 playgrounds in the last four years, while the process to build five more is ongoing.

Regarding the relocation of chemical depots from Old Dhaka, he said they will start drives after Eid-ul-Azha. He also claimed that in his four-year tenure, they have constructed 41 new STS and reduced waterlogging.

Taposh also said what could not be accomplished in 40 years in Dhaka city was achieved in four years by the DSCC.

The mayor said implementing the inner circular ring road and completing the development works on four canals, alongside Adi Buriganga channel, are their priorities in the upcoming year.