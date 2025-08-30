Record Tk 12cr collected in cash at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj in 4 months

With this, a total of Tk 103cr has been deposited into the bank account of Pagla Mosque

A record Tk 12 crore has been found at the Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj, and over 10 crore has been deposited in the mosque fund between April 12 and today.

After opening the 13 boxes of the Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj and counting them throughout the day, the highest record of Tk 1,29,37,220 has been found so far. Earlier, more than 500 people counted 32 bags of money since morning.

A large amount of gold ornaments and foreign currency have been found. Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Khan confirmed that with the recent amount, a total of Tk 103 crore has been deposited into the bank account of the Pagla Mosque.

Every four months, the donation boxes of this mosque by the banks of the Narsunda river in the district town are opened. People donate money and possessions here in the hope their wishes come true.

On April 12, the mosque had recorded its highest-ever collection, with Tk 9,17,80,000 in cash, along with foreign currency, gold jewellery and even diamonds.

Besides cash donations, devotees from across the country regularly contribute various items such as ducks, chickens, cows and goats.

The counting began at 7:00am today in the presence of DC Fauzia, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, and Additional District Magistrate Ershadul Ahmed, convener of the donation box opening committee.

Fauzia said the remaining donations are kept in the bank after covering the expenses of the Pagla Mosque and Islamic Complex.

Till now, a total of Tk 91 crore had been deposited in cash in the bank, along with more than Tk 500,000 from online donations.

After today's counting, this money will also be deposited in the bank. From the dividends of this money, assistance is provided to different mosques, madrasas, and orphanages in the district, as well as support for the destitute and individuals suffering from serious illnesses.

According to SP Hasan, police are active in ensuring that the money from the chest reaches the bank safely.

He said apart from the counting, personnel of the law enforcing agencies are responsible for the security of the chest on the remaining days.