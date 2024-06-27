Recognise women’s household work

Recommends JS body

A parliamentary body yesterday recommended that the government recognise women's domestic work as an economic activity.

The parliamentary standing committee on the women and children affairs ministry made the recommendation at its meeting at parliament.

Awami League MP from Munshiganj-2 and chairperson of the committee Sagufta Yasmin presided over the meeting. The parliamentary watchdog recommended taking necessary steps to empower women entrepreneurs at the grassroots.

In the meeting, it was recommended to strengthen the monitoring system to keep all the activities undertaken by the National Women's Organization in 64 districts and 50 upazilas of the country.